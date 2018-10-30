Tompkinsville Elementary to hold Fall Festival
Tompkinsville Elementary School will hold their Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 2.
Excuse the time on the flyer as it has been changed. The new time is from 4 to 7 p.m.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
GAMALIEL ELEMENTARY TO HOLD FALL FESTIVAL
DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN ENTRY FORMS NOW AVAILABLE
Monroe County Schools in lockdown position
October 29, 2018 | No Comments »
First Baptist Church holds Trick or Treat Party
October 28, 2018 | No Comments »