GAMALIEL ELEMENTARY TO HOLD FALL FESTIVAL

Gamaliel Elementary School will hold their Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday Nov. 3. Friday will be for school children and Saturday will be open to the public.

Excuse the typo on the flyer stating Nov. 6. The correct dates are Nov. 2 and 3.

 

