DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
A dance featuring “Generation” will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
