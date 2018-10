Christmas on Main, with a theme of “A Magical, Musical Christmas” will be held on Nov. 30, starting at 4 p.m., with the parade at 6 p.m., and giveaway drawings at 7:15 p.m.

Contests will be held for best float entry and best window display.

Entry forms for the parade and best window display by a business or non-profit organization are due by Nov. 28, at 4 p.m.

Stop by the Monroe County Extension office to pick up a form.