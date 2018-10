Pauline Ryan Conkin, 88, of Ten Mile, Tenn., a Monroe County Native, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at her residence.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. until service time.