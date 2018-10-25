Terry’s List for Oct. 26, 27 and 28

A benefit auction and cakewalk will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary on Saturday, Oct. 27, to benefit Laynie Irvin.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/24/benefit-to-be-held-for-laynie-irvin/

The Flippin Fire Department will hold a chili supper, cake/toy walk and auction on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/24/flippin-fire-department-to-hold-chili-supper/

A dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/24/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center/

Tompkinsville Baptist Church will hold a Trick or Treat Party, with chili, hot dogs and costume contests, at Tompkinsville Elementary, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 28.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/24/trunk-or-treat-party-to-be-held/

A trick or treat event will be held around the square in Celina, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Falloween,” will be held in front of the Justice Center on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., with trunk or treat, free hot dogs, costume contests, apple pie contests and more.

Get Well Drug and Dollar will hold a Trunk or Treat in their parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/16/trunk-or-treat-to-be-held-at-get-well-drug-and-dollar/

The Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular in Louisville, with over 5,000 professionally carved jack-o-lanterns, including well over 100 masterpieces, lighting nearly a one-third-mile trail, is ongoing until Nov. 4. Check the link for dates. This is definitely worth the drive.

https://www.facebook.com/events/687520098263612/

Halloween events at both the Louisville Zoo and the Nashville Zoo are ongoing. Check the links for dates and more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2200131726907621/

https://www.facebook.com/events/2200131726907621/

Dale Hollow will hold a Halloween event, featuring a pumpkin carving/decorating contest, costume contest, campsite decorating contest, trick-or-treating, crafts, hayrides and more, on Friday, Oct 26 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct 28, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1792237314223423/

The Cumberland County (Burkesville) Chamber is having an Autumn Fest, featuring a scarecrow contest, library events, face painting, food booths, music and shopping after hours, on Friday, Oct. 26, on the Public Square from 4 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/249605512408247/

The library in Burkesville is holding an event, featuring pumpkin decorating, an escape room, games, and refreshments, on Friday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Halloween event will be held at Ralphies in Glasgow on Friday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/278494519540633/

All day indoor trick or treating at Flea Land in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/500122490504497/

“Falloween” to be held in Livingston. Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2129936983947216/

Halloween event to be held at the urgent clinic in Scottsville, on Saturday Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/284590575704966/

Trick or Treat at Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/890610997795155/

Halloween event to be held at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/730940407250545/

The Nashville Flea Market will be open from Friday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2227236694178586/

Ongoing Halloween event at Bass Pro Shops in Nashville. Get your picture made with the Peanuts Gang and play Halloween related games.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2139702022938601/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.