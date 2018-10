Madge Lee Woods Stewart, 92, Tompkinsville passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, at Celina Heath Care and Rehabilitation Center in Celina, Tenn.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home, with Bro. Tim Eaton officiating the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Poland Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.