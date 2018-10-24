BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR LAYNIE IRVIN

A benefit auction and cakewalk will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Beginning at 4 p.m., K.C. Inflatables will be set up; and a cake walk and silent auction will take place in the gym.

A candidate introduction will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a live auction and then a cake auction. Food will be provided by Hog Wild BBQ.

All proceeds go to the Irvin family to help with medical and travel expenses for their infant daughter Laynie Irvin, who is facing ongoing medical issues.

All donations are appreciated and can be made by contacting Kim Anderson at 270-407-1024, or Brilee Irvin at 270-407-9660 or Alanna Deckard at 270-407-9529.