“Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey

Story and photos by Terry Simpson

Shelia Rush, Manager of Old Mulkey State Park, in Tompkinsville, has done it once again!

Rush, who likes to keep things interesting for visitors to the park always has something new up her sleeve, and this past weekend’s “Taste of Monroe,” sponsored by Dovies, Monroe County Cooperative Extension Service, Monroe County Tourism Commission and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, was no exception.

With 2018 being “The year of Kentucky Food,” Rush decided to host this event offering a sampling of local dishes, eating contests and competitions for amateur chefs, featuring the categories of cornbread, fried pies, beef jerky and pickled eggs.

Unfortunately, the eating contests, which included devouring R&S BBQ pickled eggs and Dovies’ hamburgers in a timed three-minute contest, did not receive enough entries and was canceled.

However, many local residents did come out to the event, despite the rainy weather, with several entering the cooking contests and others ready to taste test.

Rush stated that the event was originally slated to be a one-time thing, but with the interest shown, it may possibly become an annual event and would hopefully be able to bring back the eating contests.

“We had one soul sign up for the Dovies contest, the bravest man in Monroe County,” she said.

Local Monroe County High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students, Jocelyn Stinson and Riley Brown, and their adviser Kelly Dickson, were on hand as judges in the chef competition. The trio expressed excitement as they judged the dishes on appearance and taste and could be overheard remarking that the offerings were delicious.

As the judges poured over their task, more and more people arrived at the shelter, perhaps drawn in from the delicious aromas wafting out through the dreary day.

From the fresh ground coffee, locally made in Metcalfe County, to the chocolate gravy bubbling over at a nearby picnic table, one could close their eyes and almost forget the damp, cold afternoon.

Ina Graves spooned up the gravy to a crowd gathered around her table, commenting that she only used four ingredients — sugar, flour, milk and cocoa, stating, “A lot of people use butter. I do not use vanilla or butter-that is a chocolate pie,” and she always uses the same spoon, she continued, as she held up a large serving utensil.

She joked of the way some folks used to pass down recipes, never using exact measurements and stated, “I always use this spoon. I usually only cook this gravy for one or two so I will have to adjust it some today.”

The gathered crowd reminisced of their grandmothers making the gravy, with a couple, such as Jamille Hawkins, Monroe County Extension Agent, admitting curiosity toward the never tried dish.

Meanwhile, the smell of the coffee being brewed drew it’s own small crowd, with Kelly Brown, of Heavenly Grounds and Sinful Blends in Metcalfe County, pouring the piping hot beverage.

Brown, spoke of her year-old company, which she co-owns with her best friend, Sarah Beth Carder, stating “Right now we have a building on her farm, but we hope to open a store soon, we’d love to offer a drive-through.”

The entrepreneurs also sell their coffee at the Farmer’s Market in Edmonton, but will deliver to other areas. She noted that interested buyers could check out the Facebook Page, located at https://www.facebook.com/HeavenlyGroundsAndSinfulBlends/.

As the crowd continued eating, drinking and being merry, to turn a phrase, as there really is no better way to describe the cheery group, Rush did her thing. As always, she entertained and educated everyone in attendance.

She and her husband, Doug, peeled apples and potatoes and offered a sampling of curly-q treats to young and old alike, who were fascinated with the curling of the fruits and veggies as Doug turned the hand-operated machine.

Rush shared stories of her mother drying apples in the back car window of her vehicle years before dehydrators were invented, as she piled apples on the device to prepare for the guests.

She moved from one table to the next, offering encouragement to try a new dish or sharing a recipe tip, helping the judges to their assigned tables, pointing out the many offerings for sale, such as homemade bar-b-que sauce and passing out prizes as winners were announced.

First place in beef jerky was awarded to Corey Scott, who attended the event with his wife, Amber. First place in the fried pie division went to Carol Wheeler for her fried apple pies. First place in the pickled eggs was Doug Rush and first place in cornbread was Larry Vaughn for his hot sausage cornbread.

After the judges choices were selected, samplings were offered to the crowd for voting toward “Tasters Choice.”

The crowd eagerly sampled selections commenting on the flavor, texture and look of the food. It was not an easy choice as was apparent by the focus of local youth Carrie Simpson, 8, who stood between the fried pies and jerky, glancing back and forth, stating, “I can’t pick between the fried pies and the jerky. They are both just so good.” The child finally decided on the jerky, placing her voting sticker on the paper placemat under the meat.

While the jerky, pies and eggs were all a big hit, the overall winner for crowd favorite was the hot sausage cornbread, made by Larry Vaughn.

Vaughn and his wife, Tami, were at the event with their cleverly named bar-b-que sauce, “Nobobaque Sauce.” The couple, of Nobob, grow and can their own jalapeño peppers, which they use in their sauce as well as in the award-winning cornbread.

“I have enjoyed cooking all my life and I mostly make the cornbread for family potlucks and dinners. It is usually a lot more spicy, but I held back a little because a lot of older people can’t handle too much heat,” he stated of the dish.

“He is a great cook,” his wife added, with obvious pride toward his win.

The Vaughns, as well as the other participants and guests, ambled around a while after prize money was awarded and the event was nearing a close. It was almost as if no one wanted to leave such good company and such a fun afternoon.

Hugs were exchanged as the typical Southern goodbye drew out as guests walked away a little at a time stopping to chat just a bit more. Rush waved, cheerily shouting, “Come back and see us!”