Relay for Life Kick-off set for Thursday

The official kick-off for Monroe County’s 2019 Relay for Life will be held on Thursday night, Oct. 25.

Everyone is invited to plan to attend and share in the fun, free food and the fight against cancer.

This event is the Kick-Off Party for the local Relay event and will begin at 5 p.m. at the Wellness Center in Tompkinsville. There is no admission fee.

A Crockpot Cook-off and youth dessert contest will be featured, with everyone invited to sample the chili and soups prepared by local Relay teams. The food is free, but you can make a monetary donation to the team whose crockpot food you like the best. Everyone is urged to attend the Kick-off Party — you do not have to be involved in Relay to attend. Especially welcome are those whose lives have been affected by cancer, especially cancer survivors and their families.

All are invited to wear their favorite Halloween costume to the event — and children 12 and under in costume will be judged for prizes.

In addition to the meal, there will be an auction, door prizes, survivor and caregivers recognition, and other activities.

Information about forming a Relay team will be available, and anyone wanting to form a team can register that night if they wish to do so.

Businesses, organizations, churches, schools and groups of relatives or friends are urged to form a Relay team and join the fight against cancer by raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

The world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, Relay for Life celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer, recognizes caregivers and provides communities nationwide an opportunity to fight back against the disease.

For information about what Relay teams do, how to form a team and about the actual Relay event, contact either of the 2019 Relay co-chairs, Vickie Smith (270-427-7232 – daddyhog@hotmail.com) or Connie McClendon (615-670-8196 – cclendon@yahoo.com).