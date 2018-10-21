Scenes from the Zombie Walk held at the Autumn Festival in Gamaliel on Saturday, Oct. 20 By Editor | October 21, 2018 | 0 Scenes from the Autumn Fest Zombie Walk. Warning: pictures may be upsetting to some viewers. The “Zombies are local residents in costume. Zombie Walk contestants, from left, are: Raiden Walden, Mandi Hale, Sandi Cadel, Alexis Page, Kaylee Hoskins and Lexi Vanover. Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts “Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey October 22, 2018 | No Comments » Relay for Life Kick-off set for Thursday October 22, 2018 | No Comments » Autumn Festival held in Gamaliel Saturday, Oct. 20 October 21, 2018 | No Comments » Halloween in the Park held at Old Mulkey October 21, 2018 | No Comments » Birthday contest winner announced October 21, 2018 | No Comments »