Scenes from the Zombie Walk held at the Autumn Festival in Gamaliel on Saturday, Oct. 20

| | 0

Scenes from the Autumn Fest Zombie Walk. Warning: pictures may be upsetting to some viewers. The “Zombies are local residents in costume.

Zombie Walk contestants, from left, are: Raiden Walden, Mandi Hale, Sandi Cadel, Alexis Page, Kaylee Hoskins and Lexi Vanover.

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment