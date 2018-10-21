Birthday contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, is
Jacob Hinkle, who had his 23rd birthday on Oct. 17. It was posted by his mom, Mary Hinkle.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.