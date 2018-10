Billy Karlene Harper, 70, of Tompkinsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 17, peacefully, at Signature HC of Putnam Co. in Algood, Tenn.

Funeral Services are at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 21, with Dr. Jerry Neal Bean officiating. Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.