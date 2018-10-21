Autumn Festival held in Gamaliel Saturday, Oct. 20

Below are scenes from the Gamaliel Autumn Festival held on Saturday, Oct. 20. Quite a crowd showed for the event, even with the rain and cold. Below are snap shots from the day.

 

Izzy Botts, daughter of Stephen and Amy Botts, won Best of Show in the third annual Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department Car Show, which was held in conjunction with the Autumn Fest.

 

 

 

