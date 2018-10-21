Autumn Festival held in Gamaliel Saturday, Oct. 20 By Editor | October 21, 2018 | 0 Below are scenes from the Gamaliel Autumn Festival held on Saturday, Oct. 20. Quite a crowd showed for the event, even with the rain and cold. Below are snap shots from the day. Izzy Botts, daughter of Stephen and Amy Botts, won Best of Show in the third annual Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department Car Show, which was held in conjunction with the Autumn Fest. Posted in Breaking News, Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts “Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey October 22, 2018 | No Comments » Halloween in the Park held at Old Mulkey October 21, 2018 | No Comments » Library holds “Trunk or Treat” October 16, 2018 | No Comments » Post Office protest held October 15, 2018 | No Comments » Scenes from the Color Run held by the Reagan’s Voice Foundation on Saturday October 14, 2018 | No Comments »