Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 19, 20 and 21

Halloween in the park to be held Saturday at Old Mulkey, at 5:30 p.m.

Free flu clinic and resource fair to be held on Friday, at 9 a.m., at the Senior Center.

The Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular is ongoing in Louisville. I went to this a few years ago and it is worth the drive.

Halloween events on ongoing at the Louisville and Nashville Zoo

Barn Sale to be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, at 10 a.m.

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, at 6 p.m.

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will hold a Halloween event for those 21 and over on Saturday, from 8 p.m. To 12 midnight.

Free log raising and mill tours to be held on Saturday, at 9 a.m., at Honest Abe Log Homes in Moss, Tenn.

A Halloween event for pets will be held in Franklin on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

Cruise-in and swap meet to be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 11 a.m.

A Fall Festival for special needs children will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Chili cook-off the be on the square in Glasgow on Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Sulphur Creek Resort in Burkesville will host a Halloween event on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, featuring free hot chocolate, face painting, photo booth, pictures with local mascots and candy, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Guarantee Pest Control in Bowling Green.

Halloween event, featuring an indoor haunted track, dance floor, face painting, jump house/slide, photo wall, treats and indoor trunk or treating, at the Barren County YMCA on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A truck pull will be held in Temple Hill on Saturday at 6 p.m.

