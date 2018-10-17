Carolyn Hammer Page, 64, Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, October 16, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., at Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bro. Lewis Blythe will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 12 noon to 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home.

Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 a.m., until service time at the funeral home.