Terry’s Halloween List

A special Terry’s List of Halloween events is listed below. We want to give everyone time to make plans on which events to attend. The regular weekly list will be published on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Halloween at the Park will be held on Friday, Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Old Mulkey.



“Falloween,” will be held in front of the Justice Center on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., with trunk or treat, free hot dogs, costume contests, apple pie contests and more.

Get Well Drug and Dollar will hold a Trunk or Treat in their parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

Relay for Life will hold their annual kickoff on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will feature a Halloween costume contest.

An Autumn Festival will be held in Gamaliel on Saturday, Oct. 27, throughout the day, with a parade, a zombie walk, a woman-less beauty pageant, vendors and much more.

The Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular in Louisville, with over 5,000 professionally carved jack-o-lanterns, including well over 100 masterpieces, lighting nearly a one-third-mile trail, is ongoing until Nov. 4. Check the link for dates. This is definitely worth the drive.

Halloween events at both the Louisville Zoo and the Nashville Zoo are ongoing. Check the links for dates and more info.

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will hold a Halloween event for adults on Friday, Oct. 19, from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight

Dog Halloween event, featuring costume contest, vendors, food, training demonstrations and a play area for your pup, to be held in downtown Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, featuring free hot chocolate, face painting, photo booth, pictures with local mascots and candy, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Guarantee Pest Control in Bowling Green.

Halloween event, featuring an indoor haunted track, dance floor, face painting, jump house/slide, photo wall, treats and indoor trunk or treating, at the Barren County YMCA on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Daymar College in Bowling Green will have a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Dale Hollow will hold a Halloween event, featuring a pumpkin carving/decorating contest, costume contest, campsite decorating contest, trick-or-treating, crafts, hayrides and more, on Friday, Oct 26 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct 28, at 5 p.m.

The Cumberland County (Burkesville) Chamber is having an Autumn Fest, featuring a scarecrow contest, library events, face painting, food booths, music and shopping after hours, on Friday, Oct. 26, on the Public Square from 4 to 8 p.m.

The library in Burkesville is holding an event, featuring pumpkin decorating, an escape room, games, and refreshments, on Friday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Halloween event at Ralphies in Glasgow on Friday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

All day indoor trick or treating at Flea Land in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Falloween” to be held in Livingston. Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Halloween event to be held at the urgent clinic in Scottsville, on Saturday Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Trick or Treat at Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Halloween event to be held at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/730940407250545/

Halloween Carnival to be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/534057760353857/

Jellystone Park in Cave City will have their Halloween weekend from Oct. 19 to 21.

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.