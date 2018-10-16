MONROE COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE TO HOLD KICK-OFF

| | 0

The 2019 Monroe County Relay for Life Kick-off, featuring a soup cook-off with desserts made by local children, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Monroe County Family Wellness Center.

The event will feature a costume contest for children, and Survivor and caregiver recognition.

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment