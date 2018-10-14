“Taste of Monroe” held at Old Mulkey

Scenes from the “Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey State Park on Sunday, Oct. 14. Watch for the full story in the coming weeks editions of the Tompkinsville News.
Doug Rush peels apples and potatoes as Shelia Rush layers the fruits and veggies in a pan to eventually be placed in the dehydrator. Jamille Hawkins (seated), Ina Graves and Charles White watch the presentation.
Carrie Simpson displays the raw potato which Rush peeled for her.
Amber and Cory Scott, winners of the beef jerky contest.
Jamille Hawkins, Monroe County Extension Agent, shares a recipe for trail mix with Carrie Simpson.
Monroe County Extension Agent Jamille Hawkins (far right) shares a laugh with judges, from left, FCCLA student Riley Brown, Advisor Kelly Dickson and FCCLA student Jocelyn Stinson.
Guests at the event, from left, Norman Dumont and his daughter Heidi Hassan, chat with Shelia Rush about dryland fish.
First place tasters choice winner Larry Vaughn (hot sausage cornbread) and his wife, Tami also set up as vendors selling their cleverly named bar-b-que sauce, named for their town, “Nobobaque sauce.”
Author Wes Berry speaks with guests, Deric Poland and Sarah Poland.
Ina Graves spoons up her sampling of chocolate gravy.
Carrie Simpson has a hard time making a decision of which sample to vote for in the tasters choice contest.
Local police officers and EMT’s stopped by the event for a quick bite to eat.
Kelly Brown talks about her local ground coffee to Sarah Poland.