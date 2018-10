Rena Belle Gentry, 75, Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 13, peacefully, in Tompkinsville.

Funeral Services are at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, with Bro. Tim White officiating. Interment is at Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is on Monday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 11 a.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.