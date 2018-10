Eurie Edward Gearlds, 88, Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 12, while in the company of family members, at a Bowling Green, hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at Indian Creek Baptist Church, in Flippin, at 2 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 15, with his son, Brother Gene Gearlds officiating and Interment at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Visitation is at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home on Monday after 9 a.m., until service time at Indian Creek Baptist Church. .