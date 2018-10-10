Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 12, 13 and 14

Monroe County High School Homecoming is Friday night, with the parade coming down Main Street at 12 noon

Dance to be held on Friday, at 7 p.m., at the Mt. Herman Community Center

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/10/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-2/

Chili supper and auction to be held at the high school on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/10/chili-supper-and-auction-to-be-held-to-benefit-the-children-of-kosair/

Chili supper and auction to be held on Saturday at 4 p.m., at the H.A.M Henderson Lodge

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/10/h-a-m-henderson-masonic-lodge-to-hold-chili-supper/

5K color run to be held on Saturday at 8 a.m., at the Monroe County Justice Center

A Taste of Monroe, featuring locally made foods, will be held on Sunday, at 2 p.m., at Old Mulkey

https://www.facebook.com/events/142965413210748/

Free Pumpkin Stand pictures at Amanda Ray Photography on Radio Station Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1788836237837803/

Fishing Tournament to be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Green Valley Pay Lake in Glasgow

https://www.facebook.com/events/290040988268514/

The Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular is now ongoing

https://www.facebook.com/events/687520098263612/

Play to be performed on Friday at 10 a.m., at the nursing home in Tompkinsville

https://www.facebook.com/events/1107847992712459/

Barn sale to be held in Burkesville all weekend

https://www.facebook.com/events/2003492156389069/

Halloween party at the Lousiville Zoo all weekend

https://www.facebook.com/events/2200131726907621/

Boo at the Zoo to be held all weekend at the Nashville Zoo https://www.facebook.com/events/1902614636700931/

Music Festival to be held at Vette City in Bowling Green on Friday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/406681943151651/

Harvest Festival, featuring pumpkin painting, a cake walk, games, a hay bale fort, movie showing and more, to be held on Friday in Bowling Green at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/765768386927139/

Downtown Days Festival to be held Saturday at 6 p.m., in Columbia

https://www.facebook.com/events/434472543727314/

Farmhouse Market to be held on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., in Cave City

https://www.facebook.com/events/1028812587266116/

Car Show to be held Saturday at 8 a.m., in Glasgow

https://www.facebook.com/events/2001193759942116/

Standing Stone day, featuring a parade, Excursion train, Ceremony at the Stone, arts and crafts, flea market and food, to be held on Saturday, at 8 a.m., in Montery, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2153636821625492/

Touch a Truck event, where kids can view and take pictures with different community vehicles, to be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1111698885651828/

The dog from Paw Patrol will be at Once Upon a Time in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/167716490818701/

Free family fun day, featuring playground and tube slide, hayride, straw tower, face painting and a free small pumpkin for each family, at the Just Piddlin’ Farm in Woodburn, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/293601737905409/

Visit Grandpa’s House, where you can visit the old house, museum and gift shop, try quilting, candle dipping, playing corn hole, listen to music, watch the blacksmith, paint pumpkins, watch the potter at work, eat some swamp cabbage stew and visit with the broom makers, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the on the Ritter Farm, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.



https://www.facebook.com/events/396594144202557/

Fall Festival to be held at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2273262879360026/

Ralphies in Glasgow will have karaoke on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

A “Spay-ghetti” dinner, to raise funds for the spay and neuter program, will be held in Lafayette, Tenn., on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/673025343037496/

Free movie night on Saturday, at 6:30 p.m., in Scottsville

https://www.facebook.com/events/234693653892303/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.