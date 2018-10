Margie Jones, 99, Tompkinsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Visitation is Friday from 1 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.