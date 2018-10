The H.A.M Henderson Masonic Lodge, located at 140 Bethlehem Church Rd., will hold a chili supper on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m., with an auction at 6 p.m.

The $5 cost includes chili, soup, sandwiches, dessert and a drink.

All proceeds will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for Monroe County students.

All donations are appreciated.