FLU SHOTS NOW AVAILABLE

The Monroe County Health Department will be administering flu shots at the Monroe County Family Wellness Center on Tuesday, Oct.16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The cost of the seasonal flu vaccine is $30 but most health insurance plans are accepted (you must present an insurance card at clinic).

Other dates to receive a flu shot are available by appointment at the health department.

The flu vaccine is your best defense against the flu virus. The CDC recommends vaccination for everyone six months and older. Call the health department for more information or to make an appointment, 270-487-6782.