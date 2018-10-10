CHILI SUPPER AND AUCTION TO BE HELD TO BENEFIT THE CHILDREN OF KOSAIR

The 17th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show Chili Supper and Auction will be held in the commons area of the Monroe County High School on Saturday, Oct. 13, with the chili supper at 5 p.m., and the auction starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Kosair Children Chairities.

All politicians are invited.

All donations are greatly appreciated for the auction, such as baked goods and gift certificates.

To donate, contact Dale Rich at 270 427-8896 or Candy Ferguson at 270 427-9297.

For more information, contact Dale Rich at 270-427-8896, Steve Hale at 270-427-8444 or Darrell Bartley at 270-427-8450.

The Facebook event page can be viewed here https://www.facebook.com/events/246132772737853/.