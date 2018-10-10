CALENDAR OF EVENTS FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION ANNOUNCED

Oct. 17: Training for election officers to be held in the courtroom of the Monroe County Courthouse at 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: The absentee machine will open in the clerk’s office for those voters who will not be in the county on election day and who are eligible.

Oct. 30: Applications for paper absentee ballots must be back in the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. (seven days prior to the election).

Nov. 6: General Election day. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.

Requests for absentee ballots may be made now by calling the Monroe County Clerk’s office at 270-487-5480 or 270-487-8821 by those voters eligible to receive a paper ballot.