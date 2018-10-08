Donna Jean Turner
Donna Jean Turner, 72, Tompkinsville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, suddenly at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with Bro. Gary Emberton officiating the service.
Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m., until the time of service at 2 p.m.,at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.
