Donna Jean Turner, 72, Tompkinsville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, suddenly at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with Bro. Gary Emberton officiating the service.

Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m., until the time of service at 2 p.m.,at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.