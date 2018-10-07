Birthday contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, is
Angie Watson, who had her birthday on Oct. 6. It was posted by her sister, Jamie Lynn Copas.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.