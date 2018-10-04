TRUCK PULL TO BENEFIT THE BACKPACK PROGRAM TO BE HELD
The 4th annual Pull to Feed the Kids, a truck pull, sponsored by Precision Engineering, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.
All proceeds from this event go toward the Backpack Program.
