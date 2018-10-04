Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 5, 6 and 7

The Roller Coaster yard sale is ongoing throughout the weekend

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/24/plans-announced-for-roller-coaster/

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/02/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-6/

A marble tournament will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at the Monroe County Marble Dome

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/02/state-rolley-hole-marble-championship-to-be-held/

A turkey shoot will be held on Sunday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 12 noon

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/26/turkey-shoots-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center/

A beauty pageant will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/26/fall-pageant-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center/

A 5k run will be held on Saturday, at 7 a.m., in Hartsville, Tenn., at the city park

https://www.facebook.com/events/244436876370206/

The annual Pumpkin Festival will be held in Edmonton Saturday with events throughout the day

https://www.facebook.com/events/1395623507235411/

Main Street Festival to be held in Galatin, Tenn., on Saturday with events throughout the day

https://www.facebook.com/events/1780763325344036/

A Cemetery tour will be held in Galatin, Tenn., on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/614579912256670/

Cruise-in to be held on Saturday, at 3 p.m., in Alvaton

https://www.facebook.com/events/539276946495905/

A glow run will be held on Saturday, at 4 p.m., in Livingston

https://www.facebook.com/events/2142543769325915/

A demolition derby will be held on Saturday, at 6 p.m., in Albany

https://www.facebook.com/events/1030402753793271/

Overnight ghost hunt to be held at the Thomas House, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1982819858707761/

A free concert will be held at Barren River State Park on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/216334068960073/

A truck pull will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., at the fairgrounds, with proceeds going toward the Backpack Program

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/04/truck-pull-to-benefit-the-backpack-program-to-be-held/

Standing Stone Pageant to be held on Sunday, at 12 noon in Monterey, Tenn.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/04/truck-pull-to-benefit-the-backpack-program-to-be-held/

Haunted Woods to be open starting Friday, at 6 p.m., at Jelly Stone, Cave City

https://www.facebook.com/events/313587506117431/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com