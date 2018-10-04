GOAD FAMILY REUNION TO BE HELD

The family of the late H.N. and Sally Newberry Goad will have a family reunion on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the home of Larry and Cleva Turner, located at 109 Sunset Dr., with a potluck to be served at 12 noon.

All family and friends are invited to attend.

 

