GOAD FAMILY REUNION TO BE HELD
The family of the late H.N. and Sally Newberry Goad will have a family reunion on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the home of Larry and Cleva Turner, located at 109 Sunset Dr., with a potluck to be served at 12 noon.
All family and friends are invited to attend.
