Suette Kidwell Boyles
Suette Kidwell Boyles, 69, Tompkinsville passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Jim Walsh will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tompkinsville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.