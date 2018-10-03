Suette Kidwell Boyles, 69, Tompkinsville passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Jim Walsh will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tompkinsville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.