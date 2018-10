The Dale and Betty Rich Antique Tractor and Engine Show chili supper and auction will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Monroe County High School, in the commons area, with the supper from 5 to 7 p.m., and the auction at 7 p.m.

All proceeds go to the children of Kosair.

All donations are appreciated.

For more information or to make a donation, call Dale Rich at 270-427-8896.