STATE ROLLEY HOLE MARBLE CHAMPIONSHIP TO BE HELD
The Kentucky State Rolley Hole Marble Championship will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Monroe County Marble Club Superdome.
The tournament will draw for partners. The entry fee is a donation to the club.
For moire information, call Paul Davis at 270-427-6080.
