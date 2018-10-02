QUILT BLOCK AND WALL HANGING CHALLENGES ANNOUNCED
The quilt block and wall hanging challenges for the 2019 Celebration of Quilts and Quilting at Old Mulkey have been released.
To receive a copy, visit Robertson’s Decorating, on Celina Road or call Sheila Rush at 270-487-8481.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
LOCAL AUTHOR TO HOLD BOOK SIGNING
DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
STATE ROLLEY HOLE MARBLE CHAMPIONSHIP TO BE HELD
Road work continues on Main St.
October 1, 2018 | No Comments »
Monroe County author releases third book
October 1, 2018 | No Comments »