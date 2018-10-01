Road work continues on Main St.
Residents are asked to practice caution on Main St., across from the Justice Center, as road work and repairs continue.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
Monroe County author releases third book
October 1, 2018 | No Comments »
birthday Contest winner announced
September 30, 2018 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 28, 29 and 30
September 27, 2018 | No Comments »
Main Street to be closed Sunday
September 26, 2018 | No Comments »
CRUISE-IN TO BE HELD IN CELINA, TENN.
September 26, 2018 | No Comments »