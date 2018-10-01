Monroe County author releases third book

By; Terry Simpson

Kimberly Bartley, Monroe County High School English teacher, part-time literacy teacher at Gamaliel Elementary School (GES) and local author, is your typical working mother-busy and on the run. Yet, like most, she would not have it any other way.

While her kids, as she refers to her students, are her focus and her family comes first, she relishes her spare moments for her next love, writing, which is something she says would not be possible without all of their support.

“I am a morning person so sometimes I will get up a few hours before my kids and write in the wee hours,” Bartley explained, “and we have several little breaks throughout the school year and of course summer break.”

The busy mom arrived with two of her four daughters in tow, having left work, collecting her youngest from gymnastics and heading out to Old Mulkey State Park to discuss her newest novel, Go Forth and Multiply.

She proudly clutches the book which was released on Sept. 15, and is available for purchase on Amazon and at local boutique, Mi and Gi’s, located at 307 S. Main St., in Tompkinsville, with a possible book signing in the near future.

Bartley describes the novel, reminiscing about the moment she was driving down the road, recalling the exact spot where the idea came to her. She says that the story had been brewing for a while but it was that moment that she decided to research it more.

“I Would do a little bit and then set it aside when I became overwhelmed,” she explained. “I wanted to do this book justice, it had so much potential. I had to have a period of time to organize my thoughts and digest everything,” she continued, “I always have something in the works and I would work on other projects and go back to it when I was more satisfied-had dug around a little more. ”

The dystopian novel imagines a present America, had things went in a different direction around the turn of the 20th century. In her research, Bartley had read about contests at a State Fair during that time where judging was based on a pure race, almost along the lines of Hitler’s notions.

The research sent her creative writing mind into many areas such as the adoption process, unwanted pregnancies, forced sterilization, elimination of mental disease and other genetic issues. This led her to the idea of citizens being required to qualify to have children.

Without giving too many details away to interested readers, Bartley spoke of the main characters, Madelyn and Elliot Mitchel. The couple live in this world which is a couple of generations into the “pure race,” and have always accepted their reality without question. That is until they are ready to start their qualification process toward having their own family.

The process includes medical and mental testing, proof of financial stability, parenting classes and other eligibility requirements to reverse the immediate sterilization upon the birth of all babies born into this society.

Will Madelyn and Elliot have the family they have always dreamed of? Will they blindly follow the rules of their society? Will they change their world? You can only find the answers to these questions by picking up a copy of Bartley’s latest novel.

Go Forth and Multiply is Bartley’s third novel published, with the first two, which are Christian Faith Based, Until Death Parts and Life Goes On, being tied together. This third, being a completely different genre and unique in every way from the others.

The author also has a trilogy of children’s books based on her daughter’s childhood toys. She has been writing her whole life with her first publication in 2012. She gives credit to her experience with the Kentucky Writing Project, a program which offers a three day technology training for teachers, conducted at local writing project sites, where teachers collaborate to form a community of learners, examining all facets of writing and research, to making her hobby into more of a career and less of a pipe dream.

After her first publication, she found a writing group in Bowling Green that she now attends monthly. “They offer constructive criticism and feedback and that really helps,” she shared.

The Monroe County author is currently working on another project to be released in 2019. This novel, Picking up the Pieces, takes place right here in Monroe County and is part of a series. The first book has been completed and a rough draft of the second is in progress.

Fans are encouraged to watch the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GoForthandMultiplybyKimberlyRBartley/ or https://www.facebook.com/KimberlyRBartleyAuthor/ for continuing updates on all of her projects.

Kimberly Bartley lives in Monroe County with her husband Barry. She has four daughters Hannah, who is married to Tyler McHenry and also teaches at GES, Camille, Mariel and Abby.