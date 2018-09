Ronnie Ervin Bridges, 74, Summer Shade, passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 1.

Visitation is Monday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in White Cemetery.