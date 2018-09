Melvin Leon Dyer, 70, of Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 28, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 1, at Red Hill Holiness Church.

Visitation is Sunday from 9 a.m to 8 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Monday, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Red Hill Holiness Church. Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.