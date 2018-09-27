Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 28, 29 and 30

Dance to be held on Friday, at 7 p.m., at the Mt. Herman Community Center

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/26/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center/

Cruise-in to be held in Celina, Tenn., on the square, on Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=261832&action=edit

Fall Market, featuring over 50 vendors, food and music, will be held in Sparta, Tenn., all weekend

https://www.facebook.com/events/473052003127731/

Haunted house to open at 7 p.m., on Friday, in Mammoth Cave

https://www.facebook.com/events/230022264309654/

Haunted Hospital to open in Scottsville on Friday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/259024748056605/

Haunted House to open Friday, at 7 p.m., at Frogetts Guntown Mountain in Cave City

https://www.facebook.com/events/336659823737014/

5K run to be held at the Dale Hollow Dam Parkin Celina, Tenn., on Saturday, at 7:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/228448937863438/

Sorghum Festival, featuring a Fall Barn Sale, live entertainment, food, fresh sorghum, kids activities, hot air ballons and craft vendors, will be held in Sulphur Well on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1963644353712502/

Yoga class to be held at Barren River State Park at 8:30 a.m., on Saturday

https://www.facebook.com/events/1872940656087125/?event_time_id=1872940679420456

This one is almost 3 hours away but sounds really fun for the whole family. Fried Pickle Festival , featuring music, pony rides, a petting zoo, clowns, bounce houses, trackless train rides, games for the kids, juice drinking contests, a rock climbing wall, facepainting and so much more, on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/141048363406447/

Giant pumpkins and watermelon weigh off contest, on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at Bear Hollow Farm in Nancy, Ky.

https://www.facebook.com/events/216491135609301/

International festival, featuring music, dance and demonstrations from around the world, authentic foreign foods, an international bazaar and free edu-tainment activities, to be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/361384607599052/

Cordell Hull Day, featuring music, a Spanish-American War encampment, broom maker, sock maker, marble maker, kid crafts and so much more, to be held at Cordell Hull Sate Historic Park on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/212751496098227/

Pumpkin Patch Festival, featuring free pumpkin patch for kids to age 9, pumpkin painting and face painting, inflatable toys and carnival games, costume contests and much more, in Hendersonville, Tn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/254643762059488/

Free movie, featuring Black Panther, to be held on Saturday, in Bowling Green at the Hot Rods Stadium on Saturday, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6), with children having access to the carousel and playground. A superhero costume contest will also be held.

https://www.facebook.com/events/894084097457701/

Battle of the Blugrass Pulling Series to be held in Lebanon, Ky., on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1335064363293807/

Apple Festival to be held in Liberty, Ky., all weekend

https://www.facebook.com/events/229116991093066/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.