TURKEY SHOOTS TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
The Mt. Hermon Community Center will hold turkey shoots on the first Sunday of each month, from October to December (weather permitting), with registration starting at 12 noon.
For more information, call 270-427-8400.
