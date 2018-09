Old Mulkey will host two speed eating contests, featuring Dovie burgers and R and S bar-b-que eggs, as part of its event “A Taste of Monroe.”

Preregistration is required with a fee of $10, by Sunday, Oct. 7.

Cash prizes will be awarded.

The event, which will include other food-related activities will begin at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 14.

For additional information, contact Sheila at 270-487-8481.