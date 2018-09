Rickey Lynn Logsdon, 58, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, Sept. 24, in Bowling Green.



Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m., at the Fountain Run Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery, with military services by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.

Visitation is Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Friday, from 8 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.