The Cumberland Run Fall Cruise and Show-In will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., on the square of the historic Clay County courthouse

Cumberland Run t-shirts and dash magnets will be given to the first 120 participants.

Door prizes and drawings will also be held.

Plaques will be presented in 15 categories.

For more information, call 931-243-3464 or email watsont@info-ed.com