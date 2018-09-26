CHILI COOK-OFF TO BE HELD IN GLASGOW

The Crossroads Life Center 13th annual Chili Cook-Off, featuring chili, “Kids Korner Games,” concessions, bouncy houses, themed baskets for an auction and more, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m., on the Glasgow Public Square.

For more information, call 270-651-2299.

