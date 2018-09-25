Terry’s Fall Break List

A special Terry’s List of activities going on during Fall Break. This is for during the week. A List for this weekend and the weekend after will be posted as usual.



The Roller Coaster yard sale is ongoing throughout the area starting on Thursday

A youth cooking camp/class will be held from Tuesday to Thursday at the extension office

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/24/extension-office-to-offer-cooking-class-during-fall-break/

A mediation class will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m., at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/262713401240421/

A voter engagement workshop will be held at Ralphies in Glasgow on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/340700466502054/

A ghost hunt will be held on Friday, in Franklin, Ky., at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/795155027357306/

A free Shakespeare play will be held in Cookeville on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/488352461531337/

Karaoke on Wednesday at 7 p.m., in Glasgow at Sidelines Casual Dining

https://www.facebook.com/events/488352461531337/

Community baby shower to be held in Lafayette, Tenn., on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2061092283954968/

Haunted House to be open in Rickman, Tenn., on Friday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/rvfdeparment/events/?ref=page_internal

Free agricultural playground, featuring interactive attractions-Hay Chute, Kernel Corral and more on Friday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Lebanon

https://www.facebook.com/pg/rvfdeparment/events/?ref=page_internal

Corn Maze to be open at the same location as above, in Lebanon on Friday from 12 noon til 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/203017257077866/

Farmers Market, to be open at the same location as the two above, featuring live music, fresh produce, food trucks and more on Thursday, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/552040465174077/?event_time_id=552040478507409

Rescue benefit yard sale on Friday, starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/640610509653243/

Jackson’s Orchard Pumpkins Festival is now ongoing throughout the season in Bowling Green

https://www.facebook.com/jacksons.orchard/

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.