A storm spotter training class will be held at the Celina Community Center, located at 145 Cordell Hull Drive, in Celina, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This severe weather SKYWARN spotter training class is FREE and all ages are welcome.

Attendees will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, how to report information and basic severe weather safety.