Plans announced for Roller Coaster

It’s almost Roller Coaster time!

The oldest and most authentic marathon yard sale — the 33rd annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale begins on Thursday, Oct. 4 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 6.

The event, stretching over 150 miles across eight counties — Monroe, Barren, Cumberland, Metcalfe and Clinton in Kentucky and Clay, Overton and Pickett in Tennessee, is an eight county/three-day event, as the Roller Coaster route travels through 25 communities in the two states.

Local diners, drive-ins and country cooking, BBQ vendors, farmers’ markets, flea markets, antiques, crafts, souvenir items, historic sites, recreation areas, and more can be found all along the way in one of the most scenic areas of rural Kentucky and ennessee.

Started in 1986 in the Temple Hill area as the “Roller Coaster Fair,” aimed at promoting improvements to the winding Hwy. 63 (Cordell Hull Hwy.), the sale still rolls on from Temple Hill to points north and south — north through Glasgow to Cave City and south through Mt. Hermon, Mud Lick and Tompkinsville, then down Hwy. 163 to Moss, Celina, Livingston and Byrdstown in Tennessee. The scenic route then encircles the Dale Hollow Lake area and comes back into Kentucky, going through Albany and Burkesville and taking Hwy. 90 back west to Glasgow — you can start and end anywhere along the circular route you choose.

Everyone living along the route is encouraged to spruce up their yards and business locations and, if you need a little extra money, to set up a sales location for those items you no longer need. (Be sure to ask permission before setting up on private property and to provide for parking off the highway.)

In addition, the Clay County Merchants’ Association has opened up booth spaces at the fairgrounds. For more information, contact Kathy Merrett at 317-695-8340 or John Merrett 931-243-5005.

Each community along the route is special and unique. Several offer additional events to complement the sale, including Barbecue at Mud Lick, the ever-popular Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in Celina and live music and the Dale Hollow Bass Classic Fishing Tournament at Byrdstown.

You can check the events calendar on the www.TheRollercoasterYardSale. com website for the latest listings. Also check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rcyardsale

A downloadable version of the Roller Coaster Yard Sale brochure can be found at the above website, including a map and vendor locations, plus websites and phone numbers for the towns/counties along the route.

More information about the Roller Coaster Yard Sale also is available from the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce at 270-487-1314.