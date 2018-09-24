EXTENSION OFFICE TO OFFER COOKING CLASS DURING FALL BREAK

The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service’s Super Star Chef Camp, a cooking class for youth, will be held from Tuesday, Oct. 2 to Thursday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Monroe County Cooperative Extension office, for youth ages 9 to 18.

No previous cooking skills are required for the free program.

Participants are encouraged to sample all the recipes they prepare and to continue

using their new cooking skills at home.

For more information or to sign up for the camp, contact the Monroe County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-487-5504 or visit the office located at 288 Commerce Dr.